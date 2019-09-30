LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for two thieves caught on camera stealing from State Liquors on Lexington Road.
The video shows two men smashing through the front door of State Liquors near St. Matthews around 3 a.m. Monday. Within seconds, the men walked out with five cases of 1792 bourbon.
The owner of the store said other parts of the video show the men taking a piece of concrete from the trunk of a white sedan to break the glass. He calls it a "crime of opportunity" and said the bourbon was the closest item to grab.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 547-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.