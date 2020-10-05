LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are searching for a person who is accused of pointing a gun at an elementary school student in Goshen.
The student told police when he got off the school bus on Oct. 1 on Taylor Lake Road, a white truck with a 4x4 graphic pulled up around 3 p.m.
The boy says a female passenger then pointed a black rifle at him, while the driver grinned at him. The child told police he put his hands up, and then the truck drove away.
The boy describes the woman as tan with white hair and the man with brown hair and a long beard. No words were spoken during the incident, according to police, who were able to obtain pictures of the truck from neighbors.
If you recognize the truck or have any information, call Oldham County Police at 222-1300.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.