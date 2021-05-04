LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after someone stole a vehicle with a 5-year-old inside Tuesday morning.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the vehicle was reported stolen from the Speedway at 7933 Fegenbush Lane, near the Outer Loop, shortly after 9 a.m.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a 5-year-old was believed to have been inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The current condition of the child is not known.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the vehicle is described as a black, four-door Hyandai Elantra with damage to both outside mirrors. It is believed to be a 2016 model.
This story will be updated.
