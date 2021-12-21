LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they are seeing an increase in burglaries this time of year and it’s not in homes — but cars.
As people look towards the Christmas holiday, thieves may be looking inside your car and it doesn't matter if it's in a retail parking lot or parked in your driveway.
St. Matthews Police said it’s a growing problem around the holidays: people loading items into their car and continuing to shop or leaving their doors unlocked at night.
“They leave electronics, computers, guns ... it's kind of unbelievable sometimes some of the things people will leave in their car,” St. Matthews Assistant Police Chief Eddie Jones said.
Jones said during the day and in the evening, cars tend to be burglarized in retail areas usually by people seeing items or bags in a backseat while the owners have returned to a store.
“If you're going shopping if you're going to put things in your car and go back in and shop some more, lock it in the trunk, don't put it where people can see it,” said Jones.
At night, police say it tends to be cars parked in driveways — most unlocked — that thieves target by simply opening the door.
“I woke up and (the) passenger door was open and everything was thrown everywhere ... containers of gear was dumped everywhere,” said Brantley Beck, who's had his car broken into twice.
Several subdivisions and neighborhoods in Shepherdsville have also seen an increase in car break-ins, including River Oaks and Shepherds Glen.
Jones said it’s rare for thieves to smash car windows, but St. Matthews does tend to be a target based on its location and easy access to interstates.
“Sometimes carloads of four and five are spread out over apartment buildings in the middle of the night just to go through and try doors and see what they can get,” said Jones. “Be aware of the fact there is people out there that are going to take advantage of you."
