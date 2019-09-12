LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
According to a report by Fox 59, the bust happened on Sept. 8 at about 9:15 p.m. That's when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a semi-tractor trailer on I-465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit.
IMPD says the truck, which was displaying Ontario plates, had committed a traffic violation.
Officers interviewed the driver and passenger and discovered information they provided was inconsistent with the truck driver's log book entries.
Police say they searched the truck and recovered 88 kilos of cocaine valued at $2.1 million.
Officers arrested 57-year-old Gurindes Sing and 55-year-old Jagdev Sanda.
