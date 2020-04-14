LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agents from the FBI's field office in Louisville teamed up with Louisville Metro Police detectives to seize thousands of counterfeit Xanax pills laced with Fentanyl.
LMPD posted a picture on its Facebook page of the authentic-looking prescription bottles and pills, but investigators said they are fake. According to the post, officers and FBI agents seized 8,500 pills laced with Fentanyl after searching a home last week on Afterglow Drive near Iroquois Park.
According to a recent study, Fentanyl is the leading contributor to overdose deaths.
One person was arrested and is facing federal charges. The suspect's name was not immediately released, but FBI investigators said they're searching for a second suspect.
