LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested two commercial drivers after receiving reports of erratic driving on I-65 in Clark County.
Police say around 7:00 a.m. Trooper Jonathan Cain responded to reports of a semi-truck driving erratically and occasionally stopping along I-65 South. Trooper Cain was able to pull the semi-truck over. Inside, ISP says the trooper found visible drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs within the cab. During a search, police say they found two handguns in the driver's possession along with alcohol and marijuana.
The driver has been identified as 56-year-old James Robert Whitlock. Troopers say the co-driver, Alicia Ann Gaylor, 29, was not able to answer police questions until Narcan was administered by first responders.
Whitlock is facing charges for operating while intoxicated, possession of a handgun with a prior felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Gaylor faces charges for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken to the Clark County Jail.
