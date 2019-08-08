LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect was shot by an officer.
A sheriff's deputy and KSP responded to a home on Calvert Church Road near State Road 737 (Lilac Road) to conduct a welfare check sometime Thursday evening, according to KSP Public Information Officer Scotty Sharp.
Few details are available at this time and it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Sharp said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and no officers were injured.
WDRB has a crew at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
