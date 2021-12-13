LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect Sunday in the middle of an investigation. Officers were investigating a carjacking and shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood, near Algonquin Parkway.
While investigating the carjacking and shooting, LMPD said shots were fired at officers.
"Officers were establishing a crime scene after a carjacking where a victim was actually shot," Officer Beth Ruoff said. "As they were establishing the crime scene, a man began shooting at officers. An officer discharged his weapon, injuring that man, who was then transported to U of L Hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries."
Since last year, there has been a spike in carjackings across Louisville, which led to the formation of a federal task force, created to help reduce the trend. The task force was led by the U.S. Attorney's Office and included LMPD, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, Homeland Security Investigators, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
It may have helped reduce carjackings for a while, but the crimes are on the rise again. One recent victim was Summer Hendricks, who said she was carjacked in a parking lot in March on Shelbyville Road.
"He opened the car door, saw me, put the gun to me," Hendricks said. "I looked up at him, and I said, 'Come on, man. Please don't do this.'"
Hendricks said the man pulled out a gun and took her black 2017 KIA Optima.
"He said, 'I will shoot you,'" Hendricks said. "And that's when he put it up by my head."
Police eventually found Hendrick's car but not the suspect.
"He was about 5-foot-10, real skinny dude, white male, really blonde hair," Hendricks said.
Hendricks is disappointed the suspect got away, but she's glad he'll face federal charges if and when he's arrested.
"These people have to pay for what they did," she said.
The suspect in Sunday's carjacking is in custody, but police still need help from the public.
"We are looking for any footage, any camera video, any cellphone video, anything like that," Ruoff said.
If you have information about any of the carjackings, you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
