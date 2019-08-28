LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An ongoing police situation in south Louisville is delaying some JCPS buses.
MetroSafe confirms to WDRB that there is heavy police activity in the mobile home community near Minor Lane and Shadewoods. The exact nature of the police activity could not be confirmed.
JCPS tweeted just a few minutes ago that school buses are currently unable to travel to the communities along that section of Minors Lane.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
