LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A police situation in south Louisville has ended with one person in custody.
MetroSafe tells WDRB that police were called around 2:30 Wednesday morning to a mobile home community near Minor Lane and Shadewoods. Investigators say one person barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. The situation ended just before 7:00 a.m. with that person in custody.
JCPS says buses in that section of Minors Lane were delayed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.