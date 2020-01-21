LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop near Scottsburg, Indiana, landed two Indianapolis residents in jail after police said they found 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Derek Ellis, 39, and Tyesha Bell, 31, were taken to Scott County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of and dealing methamphetamine.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that Trooper Kyle Taylor was patrolling Interstate 65 at about 10 p.m. Monday when he stopped a sport utility vehicle that was northbound “at a high rate of speed.”
The driver, Ellis, was wanted out of Marion County, police said, and further investigation uncovered 2 pounds of what police suspect to be methamphetamine and “a small amount of marijuana.” Police arrested Ellis and the passenger, Bell.
Police said Taylor was assisted by Sgt. John Cleveland and Trooper Cameron Collins.
