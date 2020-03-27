LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man identified as a suspect in a shooting that took place in New Albany, Indiana, on Thursday night has been found dead, police said.
According to a news release, police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Farrington Drive — off Green Valley Road in New Albany — on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot several times.
Police said that man was taken to University Hospital in Louisville. As of Friday, his condition has stabilized.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers identified 24-year-old Dalton Dehn — a Clarksville, Indiana, resident — as the suspect. Police say the shooting was the result of an "ongoing domestic situation."
On Friday morning, police said Dehn was found dead inside his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Sam's Superstore in Knoxville, Tennessee. His death is under investigation, but police said it is believed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a joint statement, Chief Bailey and Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said the case is "a tragedy on many levels. Both chiefs hope that "the individuals impacted by this tragedy can recover."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.