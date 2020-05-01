LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mask and a garbage bag.
Police say that's what two robbers were wearing to cover their faces when they held up a convenience store in the Portland neighborhood.
According to court documents, it happened Wednesday, just after 10 a.m., at the ZH Corner Market at the corner of North 26th Street and Slevin Street.
Police say 31-year-old Larry Moon was wearing a mask over his face, but his accomplice, 34-year-old Kendra Smyzer, was wearing a trash bag, when they both walked into the store. According to the arrest reports, Moon pointed a gun at a victim and demanded and received business cash, before both fled the scene.
Police say both suspects threw away clothing they wore at the scene, but were soon identified from surveillance images police say clearly show them immediately after the robbery. When confronted, police say both suspects admitted to their involvement in the crime.
Moon and Smyzer were arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree robbery. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.