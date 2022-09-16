LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Police believe a "juvenile male in his late teens" was driving a moped on 35th Street when he collided with an SUV at the intersection with Bank Street.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.
Ruoff said the woman driving the SUV was "cooperative and remained on scene." It's unclear whether or not she suffered injuries in the accident.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
