LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- An Indianapolis Uber driver was arrested on suspicion that he worked while high on meth.
Police stopped Mark Allen Atchison, 56, for speeding on Sunday, according to a report from WXIN in Indianapolis. When Lukas Thorneycroft, of the New Whiteland Police Department, approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of burnt marijuana, police said.
Atchison told police that someone had been smoking marijuana in his car earlier. When officers said they would search the vehicle, Atchison told them they would find a meth pipe, police said. Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia, containers with a white crystal-like substance, white powder residue and green residue.
Police said Atchison admitted to smoking meth and marijuana about 90 minutes before being pulled over. Officers arrested Atchison after conducting field sobriety tests. The suspect also submitted to a blood draw.
A passenger in the vehicle told police that Atchison was her Uber driver, which police confirmed.
Atchison’s alleged behavior drew a sharp rebuke from Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva, who said that one of the purposes of ride sharing services is to prevent intoxicated drivers.
“I take a dim view of when someone is being responsible and doing the right thing and then endangered by someone else’s actions,” Villanueva said.
An Uber spokesperson told WXIN that it has a "zero-tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs" and has removed Atchison's access to the ride-sharing app.
