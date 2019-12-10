LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and CNN) -- At least 18 law enforcement officers fired their guns during last week's deadly shootout involving a hijacked UPS truck at a busy South Florida intersection, a police union official said Tuesday.
Most of those officers, 13, were from Miami-Dade Police Department, having followed the truck into Broward County during a long chase, said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.
Four people were killed in the shootout Thursday evening in Miramar: two robbery suspects who had hijacked the truck, a UPS driver they had taken hostage and a bystander, police said.
The shootout happened as a police chase ended after the hijacked UPS truck got stuck in traffic. Gunfire erupted from inside and outside the truck, though it's not clear who fired first.
Police officers left their vehicles and crouched behind cars as shields as they approached, video from the scene showed.
Suspects Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, both of Miami-Dade County, were killed, the FBI said.
Also killed were the hijacked UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, who relatives said had been substituting for a colleague who had called out from work, and bystander Richard Steven Cutshaw, officials said.
Whether Ordonez and Cutshaw were shot by police is under investigation, the FBI has said.
At least 13 police officers were shot at, but none were injured, according to Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.
The chase began after Alexander and Hill robbed a jewelry store Thursday afternoon in Coral Gables, near Miami, and hijacked the UPS truck, police said.
Ordonez, 27, leaves behind two daughters. His friends, coworkers and relatives have gathered to remember him over the past few days.
On Sunday, people gathered outside the UPS facility in Doral, where he left his car Thursday before beginning his shift.
Mourners wrote messages such as "RIP Frank" on UPS delivery notes, the ones drivers leave on doors when package recipients aren't home, and stuck them to his car, video from CNN affiliate WSVN shows.
People also left flowers, candles and a stuffed animal.
On Monday, mourners gathered at a Miami-area funeral home for his visitation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.