LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police detectives believe a suspect used a tool similar to a selfie stick to film naked women in a local tanning salon.
Phillip Gaynor, 33, was arrested last week and charged with video voyeurism. Detectives said he used a telescopic pole, similar to a selfie stick, to peek his phone over the partitions that separate the tanning beds. He would allegedly record the women while they were nude.
"Sometimes, he would actually utilize the mirror in the victims room to his advantage," LMPD Det. Jonathan Williams said.
It happened at Sun Tan City on Mud Lane. Police said Gaynor was a customer there and visited the location almost daily. The employees told detectives they had no clue the women were being filmed.
"They did seem shocked. They've been very cooperative with us," Williams said. "They've helped us identify several of the victims."
The case started on Oct. 30 when a woman who was dressing at the tanning salon said she saw Gaynor recording video of her with a cellphone. According to his arrest report, she noticed that his cellphone case was black with distinct orange markings.
Police have identified at least six additional victims so far, making a total of seven women filmed at the tanning salon. Investigators are still going through more evidence found on Gaynor's devices.
"We have several more devices to go through. It's probably going to be at least a three-month process," Williams said. "We could have more victims coming forward, and we could discover more victims, potentially."
Police said evidence shows Gaynor has also filmed other women at various area stores while they were shopping.
"He would record females. He would get really close to them," Williams said. "He would record it, and then he would go through the video and actually extract the photos that he liked."
Police said these incidents can serve as a reminder to be aware of what is happening around you in public places.
"Just remain vigilant at all times," LMPD Det. Daniel Weedman said. "And that not only applies to what happened here, but just crime in general. You're less like to be victimized if you look like you're being vigilant of your surroundings."
If you think you may have been a victim, LMPD is asking you to contact the seventh division detectives or use the department tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.