ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police officers are tracking a spike in car break-ins.
Since May 1, more than 60 break-ins have been reported, and officers are concerned some cases could lead to more violent crimes.
Officer John Thomas said, typically, people look for unlocked cars as easy targets. However, simply locking a car is not preventing some of the crimes.
“We’ve had a higher-than-normal amount of forced break-ins, too, where thieves are seeing valuables inside vehicles and forcing entry,” Thomas said.
He said some victims have lost thousands of dollars worth of electronics, and their cars have been damaged. What is highly concerning to officers, though, is that nine guns have been stolen from mainly unlocked cars in the same time frame.
“Flat out, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle," Thomas said. "And definitely don’t leave firearms in your vehicle.”
Thomas said the best way to prevent this from happening is to always lock the gun in the glove compartment or the trunk while you’re out and about. And once you get home, bring the gun inside the house.
“No responsible gun owner ever wants his or her firearm to be used in a crime,” Thomas said. “But frankly, most stolen firearms end up in all the wrong places with organized crime, with juveniles and criminal offenses.”
Officers said the car break-ins are not following a pattern. They are being reported in all parts of Elizabethtown and at all times of the day. If you have any information that could help police, call (270)-765-4125. You can also send the department a message on Facebook.
