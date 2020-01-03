LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are warning everyone not to abbreviate 2020 when signing documents to avoid potential scams.
Abbreviated versions of 2020 can be changed easily, police said, and scammers can add digits to change dates to say any other year beginning with 20. Scammers can then claim you are late on payments or not meeting some sort of obligation, which could cost thousands of dollars.
You should write out the full year, 2020, officials said.
