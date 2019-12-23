LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Audubon Park Police Department said there has been an increase in crime reports in the Audubon Park area over the course of three weeks.
Suspects have been reported going through unlocked cars in the area, but currently no items of value have been reported stolen. Additionally the department reports two burglaries, a stolen vehicle and scam burglary.
The areas affected within the Audubon Park area include Lincoln Avenue, French Avenue, Pindell Avenue, and Parkway Village. Most of the thefts involving cars took place between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
The Audubon Park Police and LMPD are conducting extra patrols during the hours most of the activity has been reported and investigations are underway.
Police warn that everyone should be alert as the suspects are committing crimes throughout the area.
If anyone has any information on the crimes, you're asked to call dispatch at (502) 574-5471.
