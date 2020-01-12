LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office received reports of potential fraud involving an employee of Bruce Capps Insurance in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
The sheriff's office did not provide specific information about the nature of the fraud reports or any names of possible suspects.
If you are a customer with Bruce Capps Insurance, police said you should contact the company to verify your coverage.
Any issues with accounts should be reported to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department at 502-543-2514.
