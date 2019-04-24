LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for an inmate after he walked away from a work release program in Hopkinsville Tuesday night.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old Calvin Jermaine Merritt Jr. went missing from the Christian County Work Release Detention program around 8:30 p.m. on April 23. Merritt is from Hopkinsville. He is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Merritt was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and "Calvin" tattooed on his upper right arm.
Police say Merritt was last seen at East 5th Street and S. Virginia Street in Hopkinsville.
Anyone with information on Meritt's whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or send a tip using the Kentucky State Police app.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
