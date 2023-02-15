LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is alerting the public to what the agency describes as a "heavy police presence" near Old Louisville due to a bomb threat against a day care.
According to a post from LMPD's Twitter page, the public is asked to avoid the 200 block of East Jacob Street, near South Floyd Street, where the activity is concentrated.
"We are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the 'Skillz for Life' center," police said in a statement. "Additional officers, to include our bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs are on the scene."
Skillz for Life is a day care located at 204 East Jacob St. Police said all of the children have been evacuated from the building and parents of students would be contacted by the director of the center.
A WDRB photojournalist on the scene witnessed ATF officers and police sweeping the daycare.
This story will be updated.
