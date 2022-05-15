LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Shively.
Shively Police responded to Appleton Lane near Dixie Highway on reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a "unresponsive woman" who had been shot several times, according to Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen.
Two children were home at the time, and one of of them was also shot. The child, age unknown, was rushed to the hospital and was listed in "stable condition."
The case is actively under investigation. Detectives are following "all possible leads in this case," Allen said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.