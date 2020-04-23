LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A car crash on the Greenbelt Highway Thursday afternoon caused a motorist to be ejected from her SUV and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, in her early 20s, was heading north near Logistics Drive at about 4:30 p.m. when a car turned in front of her, authorities said. The woman swerved, then overcorrected, causing her SUV to flip and her to be ejected.
The woman, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.
LMPD said its traffic unit will continue to investigate. Both lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic.
