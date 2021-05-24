LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package sent to Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky, a spokesperson for the Republican senator confirmed to WDRB News.
"A suspicious package containing white powder" was delivered Monday to Paul's Bowling Green, Kentucky, home, according to Politico, which first reported the news. The FBI and Capitol Hill police are conducting the investigation, the report says.
"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul wrote in a tweet Monday evening. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."
Paul's tweet appears to reference singer/songwriter Richard Marx, who on Sunday tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."
Paul in 2017 had his ribs broken when his neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted him. Boucher pleaded guilty to guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.
This story may be updated.
