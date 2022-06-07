LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is investigating whether the state can temporarily suspend a rule that requires Louisville-area gas stations to sell a cleaner-burning blend of fuel.
Reformulated gas, also known as RFG, is roughly 16 to 26 cents more per gallon than conventional gas, according to Kentucky lawmakers.
All gas stations in Jefferson County and parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties, are required to sell RFG during the summer months.
According to AAA, a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the commonwealth Tuesday will cost drivers an average of $4.72 in the state — a state record — with the average price of gas in Louisville set at $4.96.
Amid the record prices at the pump, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he is reviewing requests to do away with the rule.
“I have my legal team right now looking at options on reformulated gas, what it would take and what impact it would have, if we could do it in the short term," Beshear said. "And if we believed it would lower the price of gas and not just further enrich a couple of companies posting record profits, then that's something we would take a close look at."
Beshear has also filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax at 26 cents before it was set to increase July 1.
Kentucky’s gas tax is set by state law, both in its rate and how it's calculated. The current rate of 26 cents per gallon was set to increase by 2 cents per gallon under a trigger, which would have resulted in a price increase on both regular and diesel fuel, the governor's office said.
The governor said he was freezing the gas tax rate through an emergency regulation. The action drew pushback rom Republican state Senate President Robert Stivers, who questioned the legality of the process used by Beshear.
