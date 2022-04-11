LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear touted the economic and infrastructure investments of the newly passed state budget, but he said it does a disservice to education without direct teacher raises and universal pre-K.
The budget -- which can be read here and here -- ensures 8% raises for state workers, $250 million for transportation investments, investments in clean drinking water and high-speed internet, and much more.
"These are the areas we must invest in today to help the commonwealth become a national leader by turning two years of incredible progress into 20 years of prosperity for Kentucky’s families,” Beshear said in a news release Monday. “With these dollars, we are going to make major investments in critical infrastructure needed to build a better Kentucky and create and attract the jobs of the future.”
The education aspects, though, clearly underwhelm Beshear. He said the budget fails to make "much-needed investments" in pre-K, K-12 and Kentucky educators and criticized Republican lawmakers for failing to “meet the moment” on K-12 education funding during a time of unprecedented revenue surpluses.
Beshear said lawmakers should have put more money into SEEK — the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. And the governor faulted lawmakers for refusing to fund one of his top priorities — universal pre-K for every 4-year-old in Kentucky.
When you break it down, Kentucky lawmakers spent more than $1 billion more on primary and secondary education in each year of the two-year budget. That includes:
- Spending for career and technical education nearly doubled from $64.8 million in 2022 to $126.9 million in each year of the upcoming biennium. Lawmakers allocated $70 million from those amounts in each fiscal year to specifically support vocational education centers and more than $420,000 in each fiscal year to provide step and rank pay increases for state-run area technology center employees.
- $1.4 million in 2023 and $2.5 million in 2024 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, up from $800,000 this year.
- $3.8 million more in each fiscal year for the gifted and talented program.
- $11 million for the Early Learning Initiative.
- $3 million in 2023 and $2 million in 2024 for the Math Nation program from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
- $500,000 more in each fiscal year for Jobs for America’s Graduates program.
- $250,000 more in each fiscal year for the Kentucky Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs
- $11 million in 2023 and $12.5 million in 2024 for the Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children, up from $9.5 million in 2022.
- $700,000 more for Save the Children.
- $200,000 more for Teach for America. Lawmakers directed Teach for America to submit a report on the program’s outcomes to the House and Senate education committees by Aug. 1, 2023.
- $250,000 more for the Visually Impaired Preschool Services program.
Republicans promptly fired back Monday, saying the budget funds full-day kindergarten, pours money into teacher pensions and increases SEEK funding. Republican lawmakers also capitalized on revenue surpluses to pass tax legislation aimed at gradually phasing out the state personal income tax.
“Once again, Gov. Beshear stands at a podium painting a picture of his leadership that doesn’t match reality,” state Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard said in a statement issued during the governor's news conference.
Beshear said the criticism was “about politics.” The debate about budget policy will likely continue into next year, when the governor seeks reelection to a second term.
Additionally, the spending plan includes tens of millions of dollars for projects in Louisville, including:
- $12 million for debt repayment funds for the KFC Yum! Center
- $10 million to advance Waterfront Park westward
- $10 million toward the Louisville Zoo's "Kentucky trails habitat" project
