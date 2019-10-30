LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than a week until the November election, the race for Kentucky's governor is tight.
Officials at the Jefferson County Board of Elections are expecting voter turnaround to be around 38 to 41 percent. Both candidates for governor - Attorney General Andy Beshear and Gov. Matt Bevin - are hoping to land the majority of those votes.
On Wednesday, Beshear began one final lap around the state with a bus tour to try to get the votes needed to beat Bevin. He kicked off the trip at Heine Brothers Coffee in the Highlands where he was greeted with a round of applause and chants of "Andy," as he arrived.
Beshear made quick mentions of his priorities for education, pensions and healthcare. Then he took one more jab at his opponent before leaving the rally. "I believe our folks are ready. They are ready for a governor that listens more than he talks, and solves more problems than he creates and that would never engage in the bullying and name calling that we've seen."
Governor Bevin took part in a campaign bus tour around western Kentucky a week ago along with other Republican candidates. He says with a tight race, they need everyone's vote.
"Every one of us will need Republican and Democrat votes to win," Bevin said. "It's as simple as that. We ask people vote your values and not your party and the right people will be selected."
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
