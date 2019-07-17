LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The men who want to be Kentucky's next governor faced off in Louisville Wednesday morning.
Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear took part in a forum, answering questions about the state budget, taxation, rule development and infrastructure.
"I don't wanna follow. I want to lead," Beshear said. "And you're going to hear it from the time I start talking about my budget, when we pass it, and when we start bringing those jobs in. We're going to build that I-69 bridge in my first term and open up Western Kentucky because it can be a mecca for job growth. And I'm not going to tell you you're going to get the same you've seen the last four years because we can do so much more."
Bevin criticized previous administrations for, in his view, failing to address the pension crisis.
"Don't let anybody tell you that we have fixed or solved the pension problem," Bevin said. "What you see coming from other folks -- which is to kick the can down the road, as was done for many years before me -- is not the answer. If we don't have our financial house in order, all the rest of these issues we care about, including the two you asked about, become moot points."
For his part, Beshear argued against the recent push to bring charter schools to Kentucky, saying it would hurt public education by diverting resources away from public schools.
Bevin fired back that it's "nonsense" to claim that competition in education will be bad for Kentucky communities.
Beshear, the state's attorney general, also criticized Bevin's efforts to impose new work requirements rules for some low-income people on Medicaid, saying it will hurt rural hospitals.
Bevin continued to stress the need to fix the state's pension problems.
The two rivals in the November election also stressed their support for rural communities.
The Kentucky Farm Bureau hosted the event.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.