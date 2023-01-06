LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year.
A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.
Tracks could also offer wagering at two separate facilities that are within 60 miles of the track. A sports wagering license would cost $500,000 and would also come with a renewal fee of $50,000.
Online poker and fantasy sports would also be legalized in the bill.
This bill is only in committee right now in the House, and it's too soon to tell what will happen. The day before the bill was introduced, Gove. Andy Beshear talked about sports betting in his State of the Commonwealth address.
