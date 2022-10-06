CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Every city employee in Charlestown is getting a raise.
The move was approved by Charlestown's city council during a meeting Monday. Employees will see an across-the-board raise of 5%. Some employees were approved for a raise of 10%.
"We want to take care of our own," said Ruthie Jackson, president of Charlestown's city council. "We want to make it competitive."
Mayor Treva Hodges said all full-time city employees will receive the cost-of-living raise. While she said she's happy to see an effort to combat inflation, it doesn't go far enough.
"You're talking about inflationary rates over 8%," Hodges said. "So 5% is still very conservative."
Instead, she proposed a merit-based system that included higher raises than what were approved.
"We're a municipality," she said. "We're never going to be able to pay what the private market can pay. But we have to create a system of benefits, work environment and pay that is at least enticing for people."
Despite Hodge's proposal, the council ultimately provided the 5% raise across the board, capped at 10%.
"Our town is growing, so we have to look at the whole budget," Jackson said. "If it was my way, I'd give everybody a big raise. But that's just not within being conscientious with our taxpayers' money."
Of the more than $2 million budget, about $37,000 was left over. And while Hodges believes the raises should be higher for some, the council said the surplus must be conserved.
"Who knows if another pandemic is going to hit or a natural disaster," Jackson said. "We need that surplus to be able to do things that need to be done if it happens."
Hodges said she's standing her ground.
"I think it's problematic for a city government to be asking to entice development and new companies and asking those companies to pay a living wage when we don't even do that ourselves," she said.
Both Hodges and Jackson said they're open to conversations down the road about how to provide even more competitive wages in the next budget.
The approved raises will go into effect for the 2023 fiscal year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.