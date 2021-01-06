LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has postponed his State of the Commonwealth and Budget address to Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"Based on the events in our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow Thurs., Jan. 7," the governor said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. "We all recognize the gravity of this situation."
Prior to postponing his address, Beshear released a statement on social media reacting to the events unfolding in the nation's capitol.
In the video, the governor called the rioters "domestic terrorists."
"When you try to use force, intimidation to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes you are acting as a domestic terrorist," Beshear said in the statement. "... Today, there cannot be Democrats or Republicans. There can only be Americans, and all of us must condemn this."
