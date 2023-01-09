Rep. James Comer two shot.jpg

Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 WDRB News meets with Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer for a one-on-one interview.

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- The dust has now settled in Washington after a chaotic week on the House floor. Two Kentuckians now plan to get to work.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the new chair of the House Investigative Committee, is ready to hit and ground running in a new leadership rols.

Comer, a Republican from western Kentucky, said his first task is to investigate COVID-19 spending.

"No one is held accountable for wasteful spending, and I want that to change," Comer said in an interview last week in Washington. "There have been hundreds of billions — if not trillions — of dollars wasted in the name of COVID."

Comer's role also gives him the powerful tool of subpoena power. Under his leadership, Comer said hopes to investigate immigration at the border, the pull out of American troops from Afghanistan and the Biden family.

"We're also going to be leading some very high-profile investigations," he said.

Over in the Senate's version for government oversight, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is now the ranking Republican.

IMAGES | WDRB News travels to Washington for 1st week of 118th Congress

