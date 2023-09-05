WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's health episodes show "no evidence" of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.
McConnell's office released the letter from attending physician Brian P. Moanhan as the Senate returns from an extended summer break and question mount over the long-serving Republican leader's health. The 81-year-old froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question — the second such episode in a month.
"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease," the attending Capitol physician Brian P. Monohan wrote.
The doctor said the assessments entailed several medical evaluations including a brain MRI imaging and "consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment." It comes the aftermath of McConnell's health episodes after suffering a concussion in a fall earlier this year.
"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall."
The latest freeze-up came after McConnell had already given a 20-minute speech. He appeared more comfortable during that part of the program, discussing the upcoming Senate session and joking at one point that his job is like "a groundskeeper at a cemetery. Everybody is under you but nobody is listening."
In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. He did not return to the Senate for almost six weeks. Since he returned, he has appeared to walk more slowly and his speech has often sounded more halting.
McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs. In addition to his fall in March, he also tripped and fell four years ago at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery.
Related stories:
- Congressional physician clears Sen. McConnell to resume work after 'freezing up' during event
- VIDEO | Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during news conference for 2nd time in a month
- Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during Wednesday news conference, later says he is 'fine'
- Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.