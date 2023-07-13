Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to supporters in Owensboro, Ky., May 19, 2023. Kentucky officials say they won't start paying out $21 million in economic incentives for a proposed electric vehicle battery facility until the company further explains why the U.S. Department of Energy abruptly rejected a $200 million loan for the project after some congressional Republicans argued the firm has improper ties to China. In March, Gov. Beshear's administration announced the project, which was expected to create 562 full-time jobs at a new Hopkinsville facility and to be finished by March 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)