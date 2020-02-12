LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Democratic women's caucus are trying to revive a constitutional amendment for women's equality.
On Thursday, they'll vote on a resolution that would remove the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment, which was first proposed in 1923.
In the 1970s, Congress set a deadline for states, but only 35 states approved the amendment before the deadline in 1982. Of course, three-fourths of states need to pass an amendment for it to become a part of the U.S. Constitution.
Virginia recently became the 38th state to pass it, giving it three-fourths.
"With this resolution, we take a giant step toward equality for women, progress for families and a stronger America," Pelosi said. "Because we know that when women succeed, America succeeds."
Republicans say Congress cannot change the deadline retroactively and that women's rights are protected under the 14th Amendment.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.