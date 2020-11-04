LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite Kentuckians and Hoosiers having expanded voting options for the 2020 election, turnouts in both states remained flat as of Wednesday.
The presidential election generated higher turnouts around the country, but that can't be said about Kentucky and Indiana, according to vote tabulations on Wednesday.
In Kentucky, there are about 3.5 million registered voters, according to state data. There have been at least 2.1 million votes cast in the 2020 election, and some absentee ballots are outstanding. More than 1.5 million Kentuckians voted early. As of Wednesday, that equates to a 59% turnout, which matches 2016.
In Indiana, at least 2.5 million votes have been cast from a base of 4.5 million voters — good for a 57% turnout. In 2016, the turnout was about 58%.
Turnout numbers can change in the days ahead, as mail-in ballots and early votes are calculated and the election is certified.
