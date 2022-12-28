Kentucky state capitol building

The Kentucky state capitol building in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, but to offset that loss in state revenue, many things will be included in the current 6% sales tax.

House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently pay $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would pay $2,700.

Lawmakers then decided to incorporate dozens of different new services into the state's existing 6% sales tax. Some of those industries now taxed include rideshares like Uber or Lyft, parking services, recreational sports, rental space for weddings and more.

Below is the full list of services that will now come with a 6% sales tax:

  1. Photography and photo finishing
  2. Marketing
  3. Telemarketing
  4. Public opinion and research polling
  5. Lobbying
  6. Executive employee recruitment
  7. Website design and development
  8. Website hosting
  9. Facsimile transmission
  10. Private mailroom
  11. Bodyguard services
  12. Security system monitoring
  13. Private investigation services
  14. Process server services
  15. Repossession of personal property
  16. Personal background check services
  17. Parking services
  18. Road and travel services
  19. Condo time-share exchange services
  20. Short-term rental of space
  21. Social event planning and coordination
  22. Leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services
  23. Recreational camp tuition and fees
  24. Personal fitness training
  25. Massage (non-medical)
  26. Cosmetic surgery
  27. Body modification (piercing, tattoos)
  28. Testing services
  29. Interior decorating and design
  30. Household moving
  31. Specialized design (fashion)
  32. Lapidary services
  33. Labor and services for commercial refrigeration
  34. Labor to repair or alter apparel, footwear, watches or jewelry
  35. Prewritten computer software access services

For more detailed definitions of each category from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, here and here.

Senate Budget Chair Sen. Chris McDaniel said he understands it's a lot to digest, but the expansion of sales tax is designed to help lower Kentucky's income taxes.

"(People can) choose themselves how they want to spend that money rather than having somebody sitting hundreds of miles away in Frankfort choosing how they spend that money," he said.

Another tax will pertain to water, gas and electric for additional properties like rental units or apartments you may rent out. It also starts Jan. 1, but there are some exemptions.

"The intention is if it's a place that you live that you're not being taxed on those utilities," Rep. Jason Nemes, R-D33, said.

When WDRB News asked the department for an interview earlier this month about the changes, we were directed to the frequently asked questions page then to lawmakers who wrote the tax change.

