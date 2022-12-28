LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, but to offset that loss in state revenue, many things will be included in the current 6% sales tax.
House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently pay $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would pay $2,700.
Lawmakers then decided to incorporate dozens of different new services into the state's existing 6% sales tax. Some of those industries now taxed include rideshares like Uber or Lyft, parking services, recreational sports, rental space for weddings and more.
Below is the full list of services that will now come with a 6% sales tax:
- Photography and photo finishing
- Marketing
- Telemarketing
- Public opinion and research polling
- Lobbying
- Executive employee recruitment
- Website design and development
- Website hosting
- Facsimile transmission
- Private mailroom
- Bodyguard services
- Security system monitoring
- Private investigation services
- Process server services
- Repossession of personal property
- Personal background check services
- Parking services
- Road and travel services
- Condo time-share exchange services
- Short-term rental of space
- Social event planning and coordination
- Leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services
- Recreational camp tuition and fees
- Personal fitness training
- Massage (non-medical)
- Cosmetic surgery
- Body modification (piercing, tattoos)
- Testing services
- Interior decorating and design
- Household moving
- Specialized design (fashion)
- Lapidary services
- Labor and services for commercial refrigeration
- Labor to repair or alter apparel, footwear, watches or jewelry
- Prewritten computer software access services
For more detailed definitions of each category from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, here and here.
Senate Budget Chair Sen. Chris McDaniel said he understands it's a lot to digest, but the expansion of sales tax is designed to help lower Kentucky's income taxes.
"(People can) choose themselves how they want to spend that money rather than having somebody sitting hundreds of miles away in Frankfort choosing how they spend that money," he said.
Another tax will pertain to water, gas and electric for additional properties like rental units or apartments you may rent out. It also starts Jan. 1, but there are some exemptions.
"The intention is if it's a place that you live that you're not being taxed on those utilities," Rep. Jason Nemes, R-D33, said.
When WDRB News asked the department for an interview earlier this month about the changes, we were directed to the frequently asked questions page then to lawmakers who wrote the tax change.
