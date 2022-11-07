LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, all indicators point to a busy day at the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, but voters on both sides of the Ohio River have been casting their ballots during early voting.
There are major races in both states: Who wins control of Congress, a new mayor for the city of Louisville for the first time in 12 years, and two amendments to the Kentucky Constitution — including one that deals with abortion — are on on the table.
Kentucky
In the Bluegrass state, the highest elected office residents will vote for is the U.S. Senate. It's a matchup between Republican Rand Paul, the incumbent who is going for his third term as senator. He's going up against Democrat Charles Booker.
The U.S. Congressional race between Republican Stuart Ray and Democrat Morgan McGarvey is the only open seat. It's the seat Congressman John Yarmuth is stepping away from after eight terms. The winner will represent Louisville.
Those who live in Louisville will cast their vote for the city's next mayor. Voters will choose between Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg.
There are also numerous county races on the ballot. Statewide, there are two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1 deals with who has the power to call a special session in Frankfort. Amendment 2 deals with abortion.
Amendment 1 is a lengthy question on Kentucky ballots with a lot of legal terminology. But it boils down to whether lawmakers should be allowed to call themselves into special session, a power only Kentucky's governor currently holds.
A "yes" vote on Amendment 1 means a voter believes the legislature should be given the power to call themselves back to Frankfort for a special session.
A "no" vote on Amendment 1 means a voter believes the power should stay with the governor and the state's constitution would not change.
Amendment 2 is at the very end of the Kentucky ballot and is just a few sentences dealing with abortion. It asks voters if they're in favor of amending the state constitution to include "to protect human life nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
A "yes" vote on Amendment 2 means a voter believes Kentucky's constitution should say abortions are not a protected right.
A "no" vote on Amendment 2 means a voter believes Kentucky's constitution should stay the same, leaving the issue of abortion flexible for interpretation.
Kentucky voters can download a sample ballot to take a closer look at the amendment questions before heading to the polls on Tuesday. To download a sample ballot, click here.
Indiana
In the Hoosier state, the U.S. Senate race is at the top of the ticket. Republican Todd Young is going for a second term, trying to keep his seat from challengers Democrat Tom McDermott and Independent James Sceniak.
Another race on the ballot, the U.S. Congressional race for the Ninth District between Republican Erin Houchin, Democrat Matthew Fyfe and Libertarian Tonya Mills. Republican Trey Hollingsworth is not running again, after serving three terms.
Also in Indiana, several state office holders will be voted on, including Secretary of State, Auditor and Treasurer.
Voters on both sides of the river will also vote in numerous statehouse races in both the House and the Senate.
There will also be numerous school board and judicial races to vote on. Those races are non-partisan, so those choosing to vote straight party will still need to fill those in.
Polling locations open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
To find your polling location in Kentucky, click here.
To find your polling location in Indiana, click here.
For more of WDRB's 2022 general election coverage, click here.
