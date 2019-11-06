LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin formally requested an official recanvass of votes Wednesday afternoon, but an election law and voting rights professor at the University of Kentucky said a swing of 5,000 votes would be shocking.
A recanvass, which is scheduled for Nov. 14, is "basically just a recheck of the machines," UK professor Josh Douglas said. "You're not recounting the ballots themselves, but, again, you're just rechecking the machine totals."
Democrat Andy Beshear appeared to narrowly unseat Bevin on Tuesday night, but Bevin refuses to concede. Beshear, the state's attorney general, had captured 49.2% of the vote with all precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to AP data. He led Bevin by 5,150 votes, or less than 0.4% of the 1.4 million total ballots cast. The election will be certified as of Nov. 25, and the next step for Bevin could be to contest the election in the state legislature.
"The governor would have to submit a written contest (stating) the grounds for contesting the election," Douglas said.
The legislature would then randomly pick a committee of 11 members: eight from Kentucky House of Representatives and three from the Kentucky Senate.
"Those 11 would sit as a committee to judge the election contest, take evidence, hear arguments and then file a report for the full General Assembly to consider," Douglas said. "Ultimately, it would be up to the General Assembly to make a final determination."
Bevin claimed irregularities in the election Tuesday evening and again Wednesday afternoon during a news conference in Frankfort, Kentucky.
"We know there have been thousands of absentee ballots that were illegally counted, that is known," said Bevin, who added there is "a history of voter fraud" in Kentucky. "We know there are reports of people having been turned away, incorrectly turned away from various voting booths from around the state. We know in Jefferson County there were a number of machines that did not work properly. So, ballots were taken and put in open boxes and people were told they'd be scanned in later. They may have been. They may not have been. We truly don't know."
"I have no idea what he was taking about there has been no evidence whatsoever," Douglas said. "I found Election Day to be pretty quiet, actually."
The last time there was contested gubernatorial election was 1899, according to Douglas.
"The Kentucky laws are very complicated on this," the professor said. "There is a statute that provides a recount, but it actually with cross reference to another statute, exempts gubernatorial elections from that recount process so there actually is no provision for a recount."
