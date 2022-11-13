LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two prominent political leaders, Congressman John Yarmuth and Mayor Greg Fischer, are about to step away from public office.
At the Yearlings Club in west Louisville on Sunday, they talked about their plans for the future while reflecting on the results from the midterm elections.
The two Democrats were in good spirits, likely because of what voters decided on Tuesday.
After wide speculation of a "red tide," it didn't happen. Democrats will keep control of the Senate and the House is still in play.
"It was never to me going to be a red wave," Yarmuth said.
Yarmuth is stepping aside after eight terms. His seat is staying blue with Morgan McGarvey's win.
"We had a financial crisis," Yarmuth said. "We've had impeachment trials, it's been a very interesting 16 years to say the least."
He says some of the highlights of those years are the passage of the COVID stimulus bill, the "American Rescue Plan" which he helped author as Chair of the House Budget Committee.
Yarmuth also helped draft the Affordable Care Act under the Obama administration.
But a regret? He was not successful in getting "big money" and special interest groups out of politics. He says it's only gotten worse.
"You have billionaires giving $15 million to one candidate, it's just absurd," Yarmuth said.
Fischer leaves the city of Louisville after 12 years and says he's already working with Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's administration on the transition.
"We've already had a transition meeting and several discussions," Fischer said. "I've said I'll help as much or as little as he wants."
Helping people is what he hopes he'll be remembered for.
"We can talk about the bridges being built and the renaissance taking place in the city and so many areas but at the end of the day, have you connected heart to heart with people and have you created more opportunities for everyone," Fischer said. "We've done that."
Fischer wouldn't speculate on a future political run. In the new year, he plans to work with Bloomberg Philanthropy to assist mayors around the country.
Yarmuth plans to continue working on policy and partnerships with the University of Louisville.
But both men agree, it's time for a break.
"I'm taking a pause," Fischer said.
"I'll stay busy," Yarmuth said. "I'll stay engaged but I'm going to control my time, that's the main thing."
Both still have a few weeks left in office as their successors aren't sworn in until January.
