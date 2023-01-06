LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth is now enjoying retirement away from the chaos on Capitol Hill, but he has some advice for Louisville residents watching the debate unfold around the U.S. Speaker of the House.
He suggests that constituents enjoy their families, hobbies, or favorite Kentucky sports teams, knowing that there will eventually be a Speaker of the House.
Yarmuth was at duPont Manual High School Friday morning to congratulate some students for winning a Congressional app contest, but he knows many eyes are on the U.S. representatives deadlocked over the House Speaker vote.
As a Democrat, Yarmuth says he's not surprised by the stalemate and believes the two parties need to work together to vote for a qualified candidate.
"If the Republicans want to get anything done, they'll have to rely on Democratic help," he said. "And what they need to realize -- they won't listen to me -- but someone with whom Democrats have a history of cooperating, that's someone who should be the next speaker, because Kevin McCarthy has been nothing but a divisive force in the House."
Yarmuth is also glad to be home on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 capitol attacks. On Capitol Hill, U.S. Capitol Police are ramping up security and monitoring online chatter about possible demonstrations Friday.
Yarmuth said two years ago, he was in his office watching the events unfold, and that he still can't comprehend why, "Americans who love their country would attack their country."
