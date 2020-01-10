LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A board focusing on workplace safety that was abolished by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been resurrected by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear's office announced Friday that the revamped Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will have 12 members, professionals and union representatives from across the commonwealth who are committed to strengthening workplace safety standards.
"Every Kentuckian should be safe at their place of employment," Beshear said in a news release. "We have worked with industry leaders to reestablish the board and ensure we have professionals from across the Commonwealth who are committed to helping strengthen our workplace safety standards."
An independent board representing various industries has been in charge of workplace safety and health regulations since Bevin abolished the Occupational Safety and Health Standards board in July 2018.
