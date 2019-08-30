LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the heels of Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones announcing he's forming a committee to explore a possible U.S. Senate run, Governor Matt Bevin is weighing in.
"He's so remarkably ill equipped to become a U.S. senator," Bevin said Friday. "He's got a good gig. Dumbest thing he would ever do is give up the golden goose he's got, but that's his prerogative."
Jones said Thursday he's thinking about taking on ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath and farmer Mike Broyer in the Democratic primary. The winner of the primary will take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.
By forming an exploratory committee, Jones will be allowed to start raising money and conduct polling. He said he plans to go on a seven-week tour of every county in Kentucky to gather material for an anti-McConnell book and talk with citizens and gather input on the possible run.
Jones said he won't make a decision on running until after the November elections.
"If Matt Bevin wins, it will make it much more difficult," Jones said. "I'm not going to say it's definitive in either way, but it'll be a piece of information."
