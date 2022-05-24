LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County was one of 12 counties in Kentucky randomly chosen Tuesday for a post-election audit.
Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell and Rockcastle counties were selected, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
During this year's legislative session, the general assembly passed a bill to expand the attorney general's ability to seek out potential election irregularities.
“Post-election audits are an important part of our efforts to protect the integrity of Kentucky’s elections and to ensure our elections remain free and fair,” Cameron said.
The Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations and Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to a grand jury and judge in each county. No criminal conduct was found in the counties audited following the 2020 election.
