LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A congressman from Indiana said it's unlikely that President Donald Trump will be removed from office after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Lawmakers of both parties Thursday raised the prospect of ousting Trump from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if the president wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.
With Trump less than two weeks from the end of his term — and the House of Representatives not in session for any of that period — U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said he doesn't expect the president to be impeached again.
Senior Trump administration officials raised the long-shot possibility of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet. If Cabinet members choose to remove Trump from office, Hollingsworth said they should be careful.
"I would hope that Cabinet members who are contemplating that are entering it with as much judicious thought as possible," said Hollingsworth, a Republican who represents Indiana's Ninth District. "Making sure that they take into account every possible ramification of that, including the 74 million Americans that did vote for President Trump. And understanding their feeling of having a sitting president removed for the first time and the implications that may mean for the future."
Instead of focusing on the president, Hollingsworth said the focus should be turned to rebuilding a collective America.
Related Stories:
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
- Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.