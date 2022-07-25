INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers begin a special session on Monday to focus on issues including abortion and taxes.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb originally called the special session to return $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers to provide relief from inflation in the form of $225 refund checks, but according to the bills to be taken up by lawmakers, it appears those checks may not happen.
Instead Senate Bill 3 addresses inflation by suspending the states 7% sales tax on utility bills for residential customers for six months. It will also cap the gasoline use tax rate at 29.5 cents per gallon through June of next year.
Under Senate Bill 1, abortion would be illegal except when the mother's life is in danger or in cases of rape and incest. Women who get abortions would not face criminal penalties under the bill.
The bill also does not impose new penalties on doctors who perform unlawful procedures, but they could lose their license.
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis for the special session. She's expected to meet with lawmakers today and take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights.
A proposal from Senate Republicans would allocate $45 million more in the coming year toward state agencies that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants" through pregnancy planning and access to contraception, especially among low-income families. The support would be available for families with children under four years old and comes along with an estimated $5 million increase in tax credits for adoptive families.
A separate bill from House Republicans aims to expand the adoption tax credit and directs $58 million toward bolstering services for pregnant women, including $30 million for pregnancy-related costs under the Medicaid program for low-income families.
Democrats argue Republicans frequently rejected calls to increase funding for programs to help pregnant women and young children, even as the Supreme Court's abortion decision was anticipated.
Legislative leaders acknowledge the abortion ban could increase the state's Medicaid and other expenses. A ban on most of the approximately 8,400 abortions performed in Indiana in 2021 would add an unknown number to the state's live births, about 80,000 of which occurred last year, according to the state health department.
Lawmakers have 40 days in the special session to finish their work.
