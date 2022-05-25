JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Despite a veto from Indiana's governor, an Indiana bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports will become law.
State senators voted 32-15 on Tuesday in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb following the same action in a 67-28 vote by the House earlier in the day. Holcomb had said in his veto message that bill did not provide a consistent policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.
The override votes were nearly party line, and no lawmakers changed their votes from earlier this year. Four Republican senators joined all Democratic senators in voting to uphold the veto. In the House, three Republicans voted to sustain the veto, while one Democrat supported overriding it.
For one local transgender student, the bill is disappointing. Ethan Proctor, a sophomore at Jeffersonville High School, identifies as transgender.
He had a passion for playing soccer, but recently, he's decided to no longer be on the field.
"When I started coming out more as myself it seemed, like, a little bit difficult," Proctor said.
He now focuses on another passion, which is art, but feels for current trans female athletes affected by the new state law.
"I definitely hate that," he said.
Indiana joins about more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
Opponents have argued the bill is a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist. The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Indiana filed a lawsuit minutes after the override in hopes of blocking the law from taking effect as scheduled on July 1.
Holcomb said in a statement following the override that his "position hasn’t changed.”
Republican sponsors of the bill maintain it is needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarships but have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.
